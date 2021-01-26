Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOSPF remained flat at $$81.00 during trading on Tuesday. Neoen has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

