Neo (NEO) Market Cap Achieves $1.63 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $23.06 or 0.00071915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $641.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,925.66 or 0.93335750 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

