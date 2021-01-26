Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) received a €54.00 ($63.53) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.94 ($75.23).

Shares of ETR:NEM traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €60.20 ($70.82). 193,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek SE has a 52-week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52-week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.16.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

