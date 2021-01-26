NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.39

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) stock opened at GBX 83.17 ($1.09) on Tuesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a twelve month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.95.

In other NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (NBMI.L) news, insider Rupert O. Dorey acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,164.36).

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

