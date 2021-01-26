Nautilus, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Nautilus stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

