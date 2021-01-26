National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $42.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $44.29. 1,997,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,868. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.
In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 413.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
