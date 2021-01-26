National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $42.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $44.29. 1,997,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,868. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 413.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

