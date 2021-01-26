National Beverage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,676 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 461 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in National Beverage by 871.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 238,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $3,215,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

