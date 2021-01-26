National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Up 16.2%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s stock price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.23 and last traded at $129.49. 1,336,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 558,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 238,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,215,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

