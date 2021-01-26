National Bank Financial Increases Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$161.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$114.00 to C$161.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$111.13.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$87.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$86.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.23. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company has a market cap of C$894.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

