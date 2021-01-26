Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65,362.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002433 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $65,362.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,825.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.14 or 0.01329557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00545042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

