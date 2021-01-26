Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.