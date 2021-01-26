Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $122.23. 4,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

