Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.56. 103,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

