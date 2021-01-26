Nadler Financial Group Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $785.67. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,593. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $851.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.