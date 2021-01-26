Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. 253,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

