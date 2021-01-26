Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock traded down $20.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,185.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,156.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,039.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

