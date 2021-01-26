Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock remained flat at $$64.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 360,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

