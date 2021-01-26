Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 1,082,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,767,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.15.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

