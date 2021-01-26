Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,236 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

SBUX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 260,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,029. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.