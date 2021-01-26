Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

TTD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $785.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,593. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $851.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.60. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050 in the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

