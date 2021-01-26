Mysterium Trading Down 14.6% This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $4,062.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.89 or 0.00798623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.00 or 0.04328337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.