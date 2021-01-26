Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $46,020.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.