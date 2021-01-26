MSG Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 216 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $934.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

