Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) Trading Up 9.9%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 822,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 548,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,568,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

