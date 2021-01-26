Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $500,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. 391,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,399. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

