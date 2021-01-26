Morgan Stanley Sells 17,403 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,663 shares of company stock worth $1,270,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

