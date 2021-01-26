Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POFCY. HSBC cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Investec cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.