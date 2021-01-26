Morgan Stanley Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $47.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

STEP opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth about $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,822,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

