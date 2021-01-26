Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of MS opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

