Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 449.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

