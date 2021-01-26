Morgan Stanley Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.50

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 601,700 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

