Morgan Stanley Has $242,000 Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Lands’ End worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 38.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

LE opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

