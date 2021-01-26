Morgan Stanley Has $237,000 Stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Evolution Petroleum worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

