Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

ZNTL opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $716,934.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,879,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $25,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 780,835 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,887.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

