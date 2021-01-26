Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,512,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after buying an additional 323,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

