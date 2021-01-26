Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 81,660 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 133,436 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

