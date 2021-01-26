Morgan Stanley Buys New Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMVP. Cowen began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PMVP opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.18). Equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

