Morgan Stanley Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $161.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $156.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

