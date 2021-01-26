Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.