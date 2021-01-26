Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

