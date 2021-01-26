Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,926. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

