Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.98 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of MOH traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,842. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.63. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,500,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

