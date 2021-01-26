Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MWK. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Mohawk Group stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

