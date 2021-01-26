Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.85. Mogo shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 4,926 shares.

MOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get Mogo alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.