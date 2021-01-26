Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $2,819,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $2,819,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,649,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,543,689.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,855,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $3,272,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $489,650.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,859,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,316. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

