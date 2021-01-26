Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.84.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. 95,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.