Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 4,500 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,114,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,375. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.