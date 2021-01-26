Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for $36.42 or 0.00112863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $77,767.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00277991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 107,754 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

