Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $228,546.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $228,546.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for about $330.87 or 0.01045422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00128468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00072193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,254 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

