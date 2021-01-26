Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Craig A. Johnson Sells 15,000 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $3,173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $213.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.49. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.