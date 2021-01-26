Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Craig A. Johnson Sells 15,000 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $3,173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MRTX stock opened at $213.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.49. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
